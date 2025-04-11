Left Menu

Strengthening Bridges: India and Italy Enhance Tourism and Education Links

EaseMyTrip's CEO Rikant Pittie met Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani to discuss boosting tourism and education ties between India and Italy. They explored MICE opportunities, streamlined visa processes, and investment in Italy's hospitality sector, aiming for a seamless and culturally enriching travel experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:15 IST
Co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, Rikant Pittie with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani (Photo Source: Rikant Pittie's Linkdin). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, Rikant Pittie, co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, engaged in strategic discussions with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, aimed at fortifying tourism and education links between India and Italy. Their talks centered on leveraging Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) opportunities and simplifying visa processes to facilitate a seamless travel experience for travellers between the two nations.

The meeting also highlighted the burgeoning interest among Indian students in pursuing education abroad, alongside discussions on potential investments in Italy's hospitality sector. Rikant Pittie emphasized that tourism extends beyond travel itself, serving as a vital means to foster cultural and economic bridges between nations.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister is on a diplomatic mission in India, coinciding with meetings with India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and other officials. Such efforts underscore the expanding cooperation in key domains like agriculture, defense, space, and transport, aiming to bolster bilateral trade and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

