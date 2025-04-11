Tragic Fate: Surveyor Lost in Rann of Kutch Desert Found Deceased
A surveyor, Arnab Pal, working for a private firm, was found dead in the Rann of Kutch after he went missing five days ago. Initial investigations suggest he died of dehydration after losing his way during a solar project survey in the challenging desert conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhidham | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A surveyor for a private firm, who disappeared while conducting a survey in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, was discovered dead in the desert, police reported on Friday.
Arnab Pal, aged 55, was located near Bela village in Rapar taluka, Kutch district, on Thursday evening. The preliminary investigation indicates dehydration as the cause of death after he lost his way.
Pal set out for a solar project survey on April 6 but was last seen that day. Authorities, including the police and BSF, deployed drones in search efforts but ultimately located Pal's body near the vast salt marshes of the Thar Desert.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat Vigilance Commission: Unmasking Corruption in 2023
Opposition Calls for Caste-Based Census in Gujarat Amid Government Pushback
National Green Tribunal Fines Gujarat and Daman & Diu Over Negligence
Conservation Challenges: Asiatic Lions in Gujarat
CAG Report Unveils Flaws in Gujarat's Social Assistance Program Implementation