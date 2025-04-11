Left Menu

Tragic Fate: Surveyor Lost in Rann of Kutch Desert Found Deceased

A surveyor, Arnab Pal, working for a private firm, was found dead in the Rann of Kutch after he went missing five days ago. Initial investigations suggest he died of dehydration after losing his way during a solar project survey in the challenging desert conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhidham | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:14 IST
Tragic Fate: Surveyor Lost in Rann of Kutch Desert Found Deceased
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A surveyor for a private firm, who disappeared while conducting a survey in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, was discovered dead in the desert, police reported on Friday.

Arnab Pal, aged 55, was located near Bela village in Rapar taluka, Kutch district, on Thursday evening. The preliminary investigation indicates dehydration as the cause of death after he lost his way.

Pal set out for a solar project survey on April 6 but was last seen that day. Authorities, including the police and BSF, deployed drones in search efforts but ultimately located Pal's body near the vast salt marshes of the Thar Desert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025