Tragic Fate: Surveyor Lost in Rann of Kutch Desert Found Deceased

A surveyor for a private firm, who disappeared while conducting a survey in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, was discovered dead in the desert, police reported on Friday.

Arnab Pal, aged 55, was located near Bela village in Rapar taluka, Kutch district, on Thursday evening. The preliminary investigation indicates dehydration as the cause of death after he lost his way.

Pal set out for a solar project survey on April 6 but was last seen that day. Authorities, including the police and BSF, deployed drones in search efforts but ultimately located Pal's body near the vast salt marshes of the Thar Desert.

(With inputs from agencies.)