Left Menu

Sun Pharma's Profits Soar with Strategic Expansion

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 28% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 3,040 crore for the September quarter, driven by strong sales in India and the US. Notably, the company expanded its specialty pipeline and is leveraging its cash position to enhance its product lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:30 IST
Sun Pharma's Profits Soar with Strategic Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced a significant 28% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 3,040 crore for the September quarter. This impressive growth was largely fueled by robust sales performances in key markets, including India and the United States. The drug major had previously recorded a net profit of Rs 2,375 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

The company's total income surged to Rs 13,645 crore compared to Rs 12,486 crore in the year-ago period, according to Sun Pharma's regulatory filing. Chairman and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi highlighted the company's strategic agreement with Philogen, aiming to commercialize the late-stage candidate Fibromun, upon approval, thereby enhancing their product portfolio for dermatologists.

Sun Pharma's domestic formulation sales reached Rs 4,265 crore, marking an 11% increase from the previous fiscal year. In the US, formulation sales saw a significant 20% rise, amounting to USD 517 million. However, formulation sales in the Rest of World markets experienced a slight decline. The company invested Rs 793 crore in R&D during the quarter, up from Rs 773 crore in the same period last year, with shares finishing up 2.28% on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024