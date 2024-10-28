Delhi Metro Boosts Services for Festive Rush

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced plans to introduce 60 additional trips on Tuesday and Wednesday, aiming to enhance commuter convenience amid the festive season rush. This move seeks to ease congestion and offer more travel options for city residents.

DMRC officials have emphasized the benefits of using public transport, urging citizens to choose the metro to avoid traffic snarls and reduce pollution levels. Trains currently make around 4,000 trips daily, a number set to increase with this temporary expansion.

"Whether journeying to festive markets, visiting loved ones, or exploring the city, the metro provides a hassle-free and eco-friendly alternative," the DMRC stated on social media. This initiative underscores the commitment to a smoother and more sustainable festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)