Left Menu

Delhi Metro Boosts Services for Festive Rush

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will add 60 extra metro trips on Tuesday and Wednesday to accommodate increased commuter demand during the festive season. The initiative aims to provide smoother travel, encourage public transport use, and minimize traffic and pollution throughout the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:53 IST
Delhi Metro Boosts Services for Festive Rush
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced plans to introduce 60 additional trips on Tuesday and Wednesday, aiming to enhance commuter convenience amid the festive season rush. This move seeks to ease congestion and offer more travel options for city residents.

DMRC officials have emphasized the benefits of using public transport, urging citizens to choose the metro to avoid traffic snarls and reduce pollution levels. Trains currently make around 4,000 trips daily, a number set to increase with this temporary expansion.

"Whether journeying to festive markets, visiting loved ones, or exploring the city, the metro provides a hassle-free and eco-friendly alternative," the DMRC stated on social media. This initiative underscores the commitment to a smoother and more sustainable festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024