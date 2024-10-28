WNS CEO Keshav Murugesh to Present at J.P. Morgan Investor Conference

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a prominent digital-led business transformation firm, announced that its CEO, Keshav Murugesh, will address the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference.

This pivotal event is scheduled for November 14, 2024, in New York. The presentation is an opportunity for investors to gain insights into WNS's strategies and innovations.

WNS, supporting over 600 clients globally, combines industry expertise with technology and AI to deliver comprehensive solutions across diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)