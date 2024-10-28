WNS CEO Keshav Murugesh to Present at J.P. Morgan Investor Conference
WNS CEO Keshav Murugesh will present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference in New York on November 14, 2024. WNS is a digital-led business transformation company offering solutions across various industries with a global workforce of over 62,000 employees.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a prominent digital-led business transformation firm, announced that its CEO, Keshav Murugesh, will address the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference.
This pivotal event is scheduled for November 14, 2024, in New York. The presentation is an opportunity for investors to gain insights into WNS's strategies and innovations.
WNS, supporting over 600 clients globally, combines industry expertise with technology and AI to deliver comprehensive solutions across diverse sectors.
