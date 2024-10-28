Pfizer Reports Steady Profit Growth in Q2

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Monday announced a 6% increase in its net profit, reporting Rs 158 crore for the second quarter, which ended on September 30, 2024. This marks a notable rise from the Rs 149 crore posted during the same period last fiscal year.

According to the company's regulatory filing, the total income climbed to Rs 632 crore for the September quarter, up from Rs 611 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This growth highlights Pfizer's steady financial performance despite market fluctuations.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, shares of Pfizer closed marginally lower by 0.59% at Rs 5,277.45 per share, reflecting a stable yet cautious investor sentiment amidst broader market trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)