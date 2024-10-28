Left Menu

Jaipur Airport Sets Benchmark with Automated Stairlifts

Jaipur International Airport introduces an automated stairlift to aid individuals with reduced mobility, becoming the first in the country with this innovation. The device, installed at the domestic terminal, enhances accessibility, allowing users to move safely and independently across stairs.

Updated: 28-10-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:15 IST
Jaipur International Airport has taken a pioneering step by commissioning an automated stairlift to support individuals with reduced mobility.

The airport has become the first in India to introduce this groundbreaking accessibility device, which aims to facilitate safe and independent navigation of stairs at the domestic terminal.

Sourced from a Netherlands-based company, the self-driven stairlift, controllable via remote, offers enhanced mobility for those affected by age, injury, or medical conditions, ensuring seamless movement within multi-level buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

