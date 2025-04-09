Delhi's Power Surge: Meeting Demand with Innovation

Delhi experienced a peak power demand of 5,462 megawatts recently, marking the highest this year, as per the State Load Dispatch Centre data.

The surge in demand is notable, rising from 5,029 megawatts the previous day. Power Minister Ashish Sood forecasts a record peak of 9,000 MW this year. To ensure reliability, Sood requested a review of power purchase agreements from the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission.

BSES, a major power distribution company, has prepared extensively, securing 2,100 MW of green energy. It employs advanced technology for precise demand forecasting, planning to sustain uninterrupted supply for around 20 million residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)