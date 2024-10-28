India-Spain Partnership Takes Flight: Tata Aircraft Complex Launches in Vadodara
In a historic move for India's defense manufacturing sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara on Monday. This facility represents India's inaugural private venture into the production of military aircraft, specifically the Airbus C295.
During the event, Modi emphasized the burgeoning partnership between India and Spain, viewing the project as a crucial element of the 'Make in India, Make for the World' strategy. The initiative aims to advance India's standing as a significant player in the global defense manufacturing arena.
The complex, which promises to generate thousands of employment opportunities, will manufacture 40 of the total 56 Airbus C295 aircraft ordered, with the first 16 crafted by Airbus in Spain. This milestone reflects India's swift progression in project execution, a momentum Modi attributes to his government's commitment to eliminating bureaucratic delays.
