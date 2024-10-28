Boeing's Bold Flight: A $22 Billion Stock Offering Lifeline

Boeing on Monday initiated a significant stock offering with the potential to generate $22 billion as it seeks to stabilize finances strained by a protracted workers' strike, aiming to protect its investment-grade credit rating.

This fundraising strategy involves offering 90 million in common stock and $5 billion in mandatory convertible securities, a move praised by credit analysts for potentially enhancing Boeing's credit quality despite ongoing negative cash flow.

With the strike costing over $1 billion monthly and potential credit downgrades looming, Boeing is under pressure to manage cash flow amidst labor disputes and production caps following regulatory interventions.

