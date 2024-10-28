Boeing's Bold Flight: A $22 Billion Stock Offering Lifeline
Boeing announced a major stock offering aiming to raise $22 billion to address financial strain from a prolonged strike and maintain its investment-grade credit rating. The company plans to sell common stock and mandatory convertible securities to offset losses from halted aircraft production.
Boeing on Monday initiated a significant stock offering with the potential to generate $22 billion as it seeks to stabilize finances strained by a protracted workers' strike, aiming to protect its investment-grade credit rating.
This fundraising strategy involves offering 90 million in common stock and $5 billion in mandatory convertible securities, a move praised by credit analysts for potentially enhancing Boeing's credit quality despite ongoing negative cash flow.
With the strike costing over $1 billion monthly and potential credit downgrades looming, Boeing is under pressure to manage cash flow amidst labor disputes and production caps following regulatory interventions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indigenous Peoples Day: Celebrating Culture and Mobilizing Native Votes
Femina Miss India 2024: Celebrating 60 Years of Glamour and Empowerment
Celebrating 23 Years of Modi's Leadership: Development Week Kicks Off
Celebrating Chandrayaan-3: India's Global Space Triumph
Celebrating Indian Culture at Saudi's Global Harmony