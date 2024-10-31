Left Menu

Hungary's Inflation-Driven Tax Hike Proposal Amid Recession

Hungary plans to link tax increases to the July headline inflation rate from 2025 as the economy enters a technical recession. The proposal, part of efforts to stabilize the budget, faces criticism for potentially escalating inflation if energy prices surge again.

Updated: 31-10-2024 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary is planning to adjust several taxes in accordance with the July headline inflation rate starting from 2025. This decision, introduced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, aims to address budget deficits as the country experiences a slip back into recession. The move has already drawn criticism from the central bank.

Orban's proposal, submitted to parliament, suggests aligning excise tax increases on fuel, alcohol, and tobacco with last year's July inflation rate. Similar mechanisms are being considered for taxes on car registration and ownership. July's inflation was reported at 4.1%, still above the central bank's 3% target.

The plan could stabilize budget revenues impacted by subdued economic recovery and rising inflation-linked expenditures. However, the risk remains that if energy prices spike again, inflation could rise, compounding the problem. Hungary's economy recently fell into a technical recession, adding pressure on the budget.

