Left Menu

Israel's 2025 Wartime Budget: Balancing Security and Economy

The Israeli cabinet is voting on a 2025 wartime budget to address military spending from ongoing conflicts. The budget imposes austerity measures, raising taxes and cutting spending to manage the deficit. The economy is struggling due to war impacts, necessitating a focus on both security and fiscal stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:08 IST
Israel's 2025 Wartime Budget: Balancing Security and Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli cabinet ministers are poised to vote on a highly anticipated wartime budget for 2025, aiming to curb spending and increase taxes to fund military endeavors necessitated by ongoing conflicts. The financial burden of wars in Gaza and Lebanon has strained Israel's budget through hefty defense expenses, including equipment and manpower due to mass reserve duty recalls and compensation for those affected.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the cabinet meeting preceding the vote, highlighted the intricate balance between economic restraint and security needs. "Our security also depends on the economy," he emphasized, addressing the necessity of fiscal sacrifices for robust defense funding. "There is no economy without restrictions. If you give to one place, you unfortunately need to take from another," he asserted, acknowledging the trade-offs inherent in the budget plan.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants, Israel's economy has shown zero growth, with supply-related inflation exacerbating the cost of living. The ongoing conflict has led major credit agencies to downgrade Israel's credit rating, spiking financing costs, while persistent 3% inflation has compelled the central bank to maintain elevated interest rates. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich noted that the military budget will not be limitless, but 102 billion shekels are allocated for 2025, within a total budgetary framework of 744 billion shekels. Following cabinet approval, the budget will advance to a parliamentary vote, with final ratification expected by January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024