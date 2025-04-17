PM Modi Applauds Dawoodi Bohra's Role in Landmark Waqf Act Amendment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday acclaimed the Dawoodi Bohra community for their deep involvement in shaping the Waqf (Amendment) Act, emphasizing their meticulous attention to detail, down to commas and full stops. Modi particularly praised the community's spiritual leader, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, for his instrumental role in the drafting of the legislation.

Modi revealed that upon first conceiving the Waqf (Amendment) Act, his initial consultation was with Syedna Sahib, whose unwavering support included dispatching community members to assist in legal reviews and drafts. He appreciated the invaluable legal advice and drafting suggestions provided by the spiritual leader over a three-year period.

The Prime Minister reflected on his long-standing relationship with the Dawoodi Bohra leadership, recalling historical discussions about Waqf issues and the community's concerns over land encroachments. Modi stressed the significance of empowering honest Waqf property caretakers and noted that the motivation for reform was influenced by numerous complaints from Muslim women post-2019 victory.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, enacted to enhance Waqf property management, focuses on empowering personnel, improving survey and registration processes, and utilizing modern technology. It repeals the Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 and amends the 1995 Waqf Act to better streamline Waqf administration across India, following suggestions from a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)