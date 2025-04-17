Left Menu

PM Modi Applauds Dawoodi Bohra's Role in Landmark Waqf Act Amendment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Dawoodi Bohra community for their extensive involvement in drafting the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Modi highlighted spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin's pivotal role in the process and stressed the importance of empowering caretakers of Waqf properties for better management and justice, particularly for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:05 IST
PM Modi Applauds Dawoodi Bohra's Role in Landmark Waqf Act Amendment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a delegation of the Dawoodi Bohra Community (Photo/PMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday acclaimed the Dawoodi Bohra community for their deep involvement in shaping the Waqf (Amendment) Act, emphasizing their meticulous attention to detail, down to commas and full stops. Modi particularly praised the community's spiritual leader, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, for his instrumental role in the drafting of the legislation.

Modi revealed that upon first conceiving the Waqf (Amendment) Act, his initial consultation was with Syedna Sahib, whose unwavering support included dispatching community members to assist in legal reviews and drafts. He appreciated the invaluable legal advice and drafting suggestions provided by the spiritual leader over a three-year period.

The Prime Minister reflected on his long-standing relationship with the Dawoodi Bohra leadership, recalling historical discussions about Waqf issues and the community's concerns over land encroachments. Modi stressed the significance of empowering honest Waqf property caretakers and noted that the motivation for reform was influenced by numerous complaints from Muslim women post-2019 victory.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, enacted to enhance Waqf property management, focuses on empowering personnel, improving survey and registration processes, and utilizing modern technology. It repeals the Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 and amends the 1995 Waqf Act to better streamline Waqf administration across India, following suggestions from a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025