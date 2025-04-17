Trump Optimistic About Prospective US-China Trade Deal
President Donald Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China but did not provide specifics. The Chinese commerce ministry urged the U.S. to cease applying 'extreme pressure' and demanded respect in negotiations. Current tariffs imposed by Trump remain a contentious issue.
President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Thursday that the United States will secure a trade deal with China, although he did not elaborate on the specifics or strategies for rekindling talks between the two economic superpowers currently at a stalemate.
'Oh, we're going to make a deal,' Trump stated reassuringly from the White House when asked whether he had considered reaching out to China's President Xi Jinping directly. 'I think we are going to make a very good deal with China,' he added.
Earlier on the same day, China's commerce ministry called for the United States to halt its 'extreme pressure' tactics and demanded mutual respect in trade negotiations. Despite Trump's temporary suspension of increased tariffs on several countries, the current 145% levy on Chinese goods remains a major sticking point.
(With inputs from agencies.)
