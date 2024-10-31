Euro Zone Bond Yields at Multi-Week Highs Amid Global Macro Events

Euro zone bond yields continued their ascent, reaching multi-week highs on Thursday. This marks the largest monthly increase in six months, driven by a series of global developments indicating a potential slowdown in central bank rate cuts. UK bonds, in particular, faced pressure as investors evaluated the implications of Finance Minister Rachel Reeves's 'tax-and-spend' budget, which casts uncertainty over growth, government borrowing, and interest rates.

German 10-year yields experienced a significant rise, surging by 7.2 basis points to 2.447%, a peak not seen since late July. Current yields stand at 2.392%, reflecting a 26 basis point increase in October, aligning with similar trends in the 10-year Treasury yield across the Atlantic, which also saw its biggest rise in six months, climbing 47 basis points this month.

Economic data reveals a mixed picture, with the euro zone showing an unexpected 0.4% growth in GDP for Q3, signaling a fragile but faster-than-anticipated recovery. Meanwhile, inflation accelerated in October, potentially prompting further adjustments in monetary policies. The upcoming U.S. nonfarm payrolls report could greatly influence Treasury yields, as investors assess future rate adjustments. The UK and U.S. political landscapes, including upcoming elections, add further layers of uncertainty to the global market outlook.

