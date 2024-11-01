Boeing Workers Set to Vote on Enhanced Contract Amidst Strike

Boeing workers will cast their votes on a new contract proposal that suggests a 38% pay hike over four years, larger signing bonuses, and union backing. The offer follows a prolonged strike by over 33,000 factory workers that has significantly impacted Boeing's financials and product output.

The union, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), has reached its negotiation limits, cautioning that further delays might lead to less favorable terms. Previously, the first two offers were dismissed by the members, emphasizing the need for improved conditions, including pension restoration.

This vote precedes the U.S. presidential election and has drawn attention from President Biden, highlighting the negotiations' significance. A positive outcome would aid new CEO Kelly Ortberg in driving a cultural turnaround at Boeing, while alleviating pressure on suppliers and airlines delayed by disrupted production.

(With inputs from agencies.)