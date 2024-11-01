Market Resilience Amid Disrupted Job Data and Political Tensions
Government bond yields fell as stocks rose Friday after data showed minimal job additions in the U.S. for October. The numbers were affected by strikes and hurricanes. Despite this, stock futures rose on good performance by Amazon and anticipation of the presidential election. European markets mirrored trajectory.
In a turn of economic events, U.S. government bond yields saw a dip, while stock futures rose on Friday, following an unexpected downturn in job additions for October. This decrease, as reported by the Labor Department, was attributed largely to industrial actions and hurricanes.
The fallout saw the 10-year Treasury yield decline by six basis points, stepping back from its recent highs, while short-term yields reflected a similar trend. Investors appeared to maintain composure, attributing disruptions to temporary factors, with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 4.1%.
As the U.S. presidential elections loom, market conversations pivot towards potential results impacting economic strategies. European markets echoed the responses of Wall Street, marked by a rise in the Stoxx 600 index. Meanwhile, a strategic focus remains on geopolitical tensions and their influence on global markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
