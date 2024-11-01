Rajasthan Rising: A Gateway to Investment Opportunities

In a significant push towards economic development, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared that the state capital will host the 'Rajasthan Rising' investment summit next month.

Addressing attendees at a Diwali Sneh Milan function in Sanganer, Sharma noted international and domestic interest in the event, emphasizing the state's commitment to supporting investors.

Sharma highlighted initiatives such as the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and Yamuna Water Agreement, alongside plans for job creation, aiming to bolster the state's economy and enhance local livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)