Rajasthan Rising: A Gateway to Investment Opportunities

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the upcoming 'Rajasthan Rising' investment summit, attracting support from both domestic and international investors. Highlighting the progress made, he emphasized job creation and vital infrastructure projects, while encouraging youth to prepare for government recruitment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards economic development, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared that the state capital will host the 'Rajasthan Rising' investment summit next month.

Addressing attendees at a Diwali Sneh Milan function in Sanganer, Sharma noted international and domestic interest in the event, emphasizing the state's commitment to supporting investors.

Sharma highlighted initiatives such as the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and Yamuna Water Agreement, alongside plans for job creation, aiming to bolster the state's economy and enhance local livelihoods.

