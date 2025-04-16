Rajasthan's Water Future: The PKC-ERCP Project Drives Development

In a bold move to secure Rajasthan's water future, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced Wednesday the progression of the revised PKC-ERCP project, also known as the Ramjal Setu Link. This initiative aims to fulfill the drinking water and irrigation needs across 17 districts in the state.

With economic growth in mind, the state has issued work orders worth Rs 9,600 crore for the project's first phase, setting a two-year completion goal. Sharma emphasized the need for regular updates and urged coordinated efforts in land acquisition, which is crucial for the project's swift advancement.

The project focuses on interlinking rivers, diverting surplus water from the Chambal and its tributaries to various basins, including Banganga and Parvatani. Additionally, the state is collaborating on the Yamuna Water Agreement to ensure efficient water flow from Haryana, aiming to support industrial growth and infrastructure development.

