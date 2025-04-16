Left Menu

Rajasthan's Water Future: The PKC-ERCP Project Drives Development

Rajasthan is advancing its revised PKC-ERCP project, aiming to resolve water scarcity in 17 districts. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma discussed initiatives to accelerate the $9,600 crore venture, focusing on infrastructure and coordination. This effort will support new industries and involves interlinking rivers for better water distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:09 IST
Rajasthan's Water Future: The PKC-ERCP Project Drives Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to secure Rajasthan's water future, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced Wednesday the progression of the revised PKC-ERCP project, also known as the Ramjal Setu Link. This initiative aims to fulfill the drinking water and irrigation needs across 17 districts in the state.

With economic growth in mind, the state has issued work orders worth Rs 9,600 crore for the project's first phase, setting a two-year completion goal. Sharma emphasized the need for regular updates and urged coordinated efforts in land acquisition, which is crucial for the project's swift advancement.

The project focuses on interlinking rivers, diverting surplus water from the Chambal and its tributaries to various basins, including Banganga and Parvatani. Additionally, the state is collaborating on the Yamuna Water Agreement to ensure efficient water flow from Haryana, aiming to support industrial growth and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025