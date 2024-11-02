Left Menu

Railway Minister Lauds Festive Travel Management

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited New Delhi railway station to review the handling of passenger amenities during the festive rush. He praised the Railway Protection Force and officials for effective crowd management, highlighting an increase in special trains during Diwali and Chhath festivals this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 00:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a visit to the New Delhi railway station on Friday evening. His mission was to assess the current state of passenger amenities and travel arrangements amid the bustling festive season.

In his interaction with passengers awaiting their trains on the platforms, Vaishnaw conveyed his satisfaction with the crowd management efforts by the Railway Protection Force and rail officials. Many passengers echoed his sentiments, reporting smooth navigation towards the platforms.

In a statement to the media, Vaishnaw applauded the initiatives employed by railway officials to ensure a seamless travel experience and commended passenger cooperation. Notably, the Indian Railways has increased its fleet of special trains from 4,500 last year to 7,435 this year, facilitating the travel of 51 lakh people by October 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

