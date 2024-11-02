NSE Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Multi-Language Innovations

On its 30th anniversary, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) unveiled a new multi-language website and mobile applications aimed at enhancing accessibility for investors across the nation. This announcement came during the Diwali Muhurat Trading session, a long-standing tradition, where NSE Managing Director Ashish Kumar Chauhan conveyed new year wishes for Vikram Samvat 2081 and reaffirmed the exchange's dedication to offering precise and trustworthy data to the trading community.

Addressing the audience, Chauhan warned of the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence in trading, comparing it to driverless cars. He stressed that the persistent use of AI could blur the line between truth and falsehoods. Reflecting on the founding of NSE on November 3, 1994, Chauhan described the significance of this ceremonial day, which coincides with the traditional closing of account books by Gujarati and Marwadi businessmen.

To cater to India's diverse linguistic demographics, NSE has launched its website in eight additional regional languages, now supporting a total of twelve languages including Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, along with English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati. Furthermore, the rollout of new mobile apps for Android and iOS promises real-time market updates to aid informed decision-making.

Chauhan reiterated that the exchange remains a reliable source amid prevalent trading rumors and tips, underscoring the issuance of the new multilingual platforms as a testament to that commitment. Offering his well-wishes for the prosperous new year Vikram Samvat 2081 during the Muhurat Trading, Chauhan highlighted the ongoing relevance and significance of this auspicious ceremony in India's financial calendar.

