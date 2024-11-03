Czech Republic and Italy Unite Against EU Emission Rule Penalties

The Czech Republic, joined by Italy, is set to oppose stringent penalties on carmakers due to new EU CO2 emissions standards that come into effect next year, according to Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka.

As of 2025, the EU will lower permissible carbon emissions to 94g/km from the current 116g/km, with fines imposed for non-compliance. Carmakers are struggling to meet these requirements due to a decline in demand for electric vehicles, Kupka remarked.

The tougher emissions targets are aligned with EU plans to eliminate new combustion vehicle sales by 2035, prompting pushback from countries like the Czech Republic, where the automotive sector is a significant contributor to the economy.

