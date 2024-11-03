Left Menu

Czech Republic and Italy Unite Against EU Emission Rule Penalties

The Czech Republic and Italy are cooperating to mitigate potential penalties on carmakers from upcoming EU CO2 emission rules. With decreasing demand for electric vehicles, both nations will present their concerns at an EU meeting, aiming to protect the car industry from financial burdens induced by the new regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 03-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:01 IST
Czech Republic and Italy Unite Against EU Emission Rule Penalties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech Republic, joined by Italy, is set to oppose stringent penalties on carmakers due to new EU CO2 emissions standards that come into effect next year, according to Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka.

As of 2025, the EU will lower permissible carbon emissions to 94g/km from the current 116g/km, with fines imposed for non-compliance. Carmakers are struggling to meet these requirements due to a decline in demand for electric vehicles, Kupka remarked.

The tougher emissions targets are aligned with EU plans to eliminate new combustion vehicle sales by 2035, prompting pushback from countries like the Czech Republic, where the automotive sector is a significant contributor to the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024