Left Menu

Volatile Week Ahead for Global Markets Amid Key Economic Events

Indian markets experienced selling pressure post-Muhurat trading. Global markets brace for a volatile week with pivotal events including the US Presidential Election, Federal Reserve meeting, OPEC+ decisions, and Warren Buffett's investment strategy. Meanwhile, key financial results are anticipated in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:06 IST
Volatile Week Ahead for Global Markets Amid Key Economic Events
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market faced renewed selling pressure following gains during Muhurat trading, as indices opened lower this Monday. The Nifty 50 index saw a slight gain of 11 points, up 0.05% at 24,315.75, while the BSE Sensex dropped 10 points, or 0.01%, to 79,713, falling further during early trade.

Market experts forecast a volatile week globally due to significant economic events. Investors are urged to proceed carefully as Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, outlined four key events. The US Presidential Election on November 5 is the first, followed by a Federal Reserve meeting expected to adjust interest rates by 25 basis points. Meanwhile, the OPEC+ alliance has opted not to increase oil production in response to sluggish demand.

On top of these, Warren Buffett's decision to increase Berkshire's cash reserves to a record USD 325 billion, coupled with reduced share buybacks, signals anticipated market downturns, adding to the week's potential volatility. Of the Nifty 50 stocks, only nine registered gains, led by Mahindra & Mahindra. Quarterly results from key Indian firms are expected today. In Asia, South Korea's KOSPI saw a 1.49% rise, while Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024