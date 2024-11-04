Left Menu

Tragic Morning Stroll: Two Killed in Madhya Pradesh Highway Accident

Two individuals lost their lives and one was injured in a highway accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. The victims were hit by a speeding car during their morning walk. The crash was attributed to the driver's sleepiness. The occupants suffered minor injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sehore | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, two individuals were killed and one was injured after a speeding car struck them on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, according to local police.

The victims were reportedly on their regular morning walk when the unfortunate incident occurred at around 8.30 am at Saikdakhedi Jod on the Bhopal-Indore highway. The deceased have been identified as Govind, aged 50, and Mukesh, aged 45, while the injured person is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police reported that the accident was caused by the driver's drowsiness, leading to careless driving. The car belonged to three youths from Sagar who were en route to Indore. Minor injuries were also reported among the car occupants.

