Tragic Morning Stroll: Two Killed in Madhya Pradesh Highway Accident

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, two individuals were killed and one was injured after a speeding car struck them on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, according to local police.

The victims were reportedly on their regular morning walk when the unfortunate incident occurred at around 8.30 am at Saikdakhedi Jod on the Bhopal-Indore highway. The deceased have been identified as Govind, aged 50, and Mukesh, aged 45, while the injured person is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police reported that the accident was caused by the driver's drowsiness, leading to careless driving. The car belonged to three youths from Sagar who were en route to Indore. Minor injuries were also reported among the car occupants.

(With inputs from agencies.)