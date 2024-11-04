Tragic Morning Stroll: Two Killed in Madhya Pradesh Highway Accident
Two individuals lost their lives and one was injured in a highway accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. The victims were hit by a speeding car during their morning walk. The crash was attributed to the driver's sleepiness. The occupants suffered minor injuries.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Monday morning, two individuals were killed and one was injured after a speeding car struck them on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, according to local police.
The victims were reportedly on their regular morning walk when the unfortunate incident occurred at around 8.30 am at Saikdakhedi Jod on the Bhopal-Indore highway. The deceased have been identified as Govind, aged 50, and Mukesh, aged 45, while the injured person is currently receiving medical treatment.
Police reported that the accident was caused by the driver's drowsiness, leading to careless driving. The car belonged to three youths from Sagar who were en route to Indore. Minor injuries were also reported among the car occupants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- highway
- accident
- Sehore
- district
- morning walk
- speeding
- driver
- injured
- careless driving
ALSO READ
Arms Cache Uncovered in Manipur's Thoubal District
Doctor, 5 labourers killed in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
SC says if half-yearly exam for classes 8, 9 and 10 were not conducted in any district, then it shall not be undertaken.
SC restrains Karnataka from declaring results of half-yearly exam of classes 8, 9 and 10 in all districts till further orders.
Maharashtra: Four Naxals killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli district, says official.