Trupti Bhoir Shines: Honored with Sarojini Naidu International Award

Trupti Bhoir, renowned Marathi actor and producer, received the Sarojini Naidu International Award for her contributions as a working woman. Celebrated at the Cannes Film Festival for her film 'Paro,' she continues to advocate against bride slavery through her cinematic storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:21 IST
Multi-faceted artist Trupti Bhoir felicitated with Sarojini Naidu international Award. Image Credit: ANI
Trupti Bhoir, a prominent figure in the Marathi film scene, has been recognized with the Sarojini Naidu International Award for Working Women. This honor not only acknowledges her achievements in Indian cinema but also her role as a social activist.

Earlier this year, Bhoir captivated audiences at the Cannes Film Festival with her upcoming film, 'Paro - The Untold Story of Slavery.' The film takes a hard look at the brutal practice of bride slavery through the compelling journey of its protagonist, Paro.

Expressing her gratitude, Bhoir stated, 'Being recognized among women who are effecting change in society is an absolute honor, and I am thankful to Marwah Studios for their support.' 'Paro - The Untold Story of Slavery' is currently in post-production, with a release date announcement anticipated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

