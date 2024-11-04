Trupti Bhoir Shines: Honored with Sarojini Naidu International Award

Trupti Bhoir, a prominent figure in the Marathi film scene, has been recognized with the Sarojini Naidu International Award for Working Women. This honor not only acknowledges her achievements in Indian cinema but also her role as a social activist.

Earlier this year, Bhoir captivated audiences at the Cannes Film Festival with her upcoming film, 'Paro - The Untold Story of Slavery.' The film takes a hard look at the brutal practice of bride slavery through the compelling journey of its protagonist, Paro.

Expressing her gratitude, Bhoir stated, 'Being recognized among women who are effecting change in society is an absolute honor, and I am thankful to Marwah Studios for their support.' 'Paro - The Untold Story of Slavery' is currently in post-production, with a release date announcement anticipated soon.

