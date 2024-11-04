Left Menu

Tragedy in Almora: Bus Plunges into Gorge, Leaving 23 Dead

A tragic bus accident occurred in Almora district, killing 23 and injuring 15, after the Garhwal Motor Owner Association bus fell into a 200-meter gorge. The incident happened around 8 am during the overnight journey from Pauri to Ramnagar. Rescue operations are ongoing, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic bus accident in Almora district has claimed the lives of 23 people, with 15 more injured. The privately operated bus by the Garhwal Motor Owner Association plunged into a 200-meter gorge while traveling from Pauri to Ramnagar.

The vehicle, carrying around 40 passengers, was on the final stretch of its overnight journey when it fell into the gorge at approximately 8 am. Graphic visuals showed a mangled wreck of the bus, underscoring the severity of the crash. Rescuers, including police and disaster response teams, are on-site attempting to retrieve survivors.

The injured have been transported to the nearest hospital, with instructions for airlifting seriously injured individuals if needed. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his sorrow over the incident and urged swift relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

