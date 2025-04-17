Left Menu

Supreme Group Strengthens Hold with Complete Acquisition of Thai Venture

Supreme Group, a leader in advanced material technologies, has fully acquired Supreme Feltol (Thailand), now renamed Supreme Fostreon. This acquisition boosts their regional innovation and manufacturing hub in Thailand, positioning them for significant growth in mobility and industry solutions across South East Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:42 IST
Supreme Group Strengthens Hold with Complete Acquisition of Thai Venture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Group, renowned for its advanced material technologies and engineered solutions, has solidified its international presence by acquiring full ownership of Supreme Feltol (Thailand). The company has been rechristened Supreme Fostreon, marking a strategic milestone.

Established in 2019, Supreme Fostreon has quickly become a reliable manufacturer for automotive OEMs, leveraging state-of-the-art facilities in Rayong, Thailand. With full ownership, Supreme aims to integrate global technologies to advance the region's capabilities in mobility solutions.

In the past year, Supreme Fostreon received recognitions for operational excellence, earning accolades like the FORD Q1 Certification. It is now entering an expansion phase with fresh investments in R&D and a new Experience Centre to promote collaboration and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025