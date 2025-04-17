Supreme Group Strengthens Hold with Complete Acquisition of Thai Venture
Supreme Group, a leader in advanced material technologies, has fully acquired Supreme Feltol (Thailand), now renamed Supreme Fostreon. This acquisition boosts their regional innovation and manufacturing hub in Thailand, positioning them for significant growth in mobility and industry solutions across South East Asia.
Supreme Group, renowned for its advanced material technologies and engineered solutions, has solidified its international presence by acquiring full ownership of Supreme Feltol (Thailand). The company has been rechristened Supreme Fostreon, marking a strategic milestone.
Established in 2019, Supreme Fostreon has quickly become a reliable manufacturer for automotive OEMs, leveraging state-of-the-art facilities in Rayong, Thailand. With full ownership, Supreme aims to integrate global technologies to advance the region's capabilities in mobility solutions.
In the past year, Supreme Fostreon received recognitions for operational excellence, earning accolades like the FORD Q1 Certification. It is now entering an expansion phase with fresh investments in R&D and a new Experience Centre to promote collaboration and innovation.
