Controversy Brews Over Mandatory Hindi in Maharashtra Schools
The Maharashtra government has mandated Hindi as a compulsory third language in primary schools, sparking backlash from the Congress party. According to the National Education Policy 2020, Hindi will be taught from Std I-V starting the next academic session. Opposition claims the move undermines Marathi pride.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has sparked controversy by making Hindi a compulsory third language from Std I-V in Marathi and English medium schools. This decision falls under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The opposition Congress party criticized the mandate, arguing it imposes Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking regions. Previously, Marathi and English were the mandatory languages taught in these schools.
The implementation will begin in 2025-26 for Class 1 and gradually extend to other grades. The state's educational authorities believe Hindi is an essential language for communication across India, but opponents argue it threatens Marathi cultural pride.
(With inputs from agencies.)
