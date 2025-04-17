Controversy Brews Over Mandatory Hindi in Maharashtra Schools

The Maharashtra government has sparked controversy by making Hindi a compulsory third language from Std I-V in Marathi and English medium schools. This decision falls under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The opposition Congress party criticized the mandate, arguing it imposes Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking regions. Previously, Marathi and English were the mandatory languages taught in these schools.

The implementation will begin in 2025-26 for Class 1 and gradually extend to other grades. The state's educational authorities believe Hindi is an essential language for communication across India, but opponents argue it threatens Marathi cultural pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)