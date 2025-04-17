Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Mandatory Hindi in Maharashtra Schools

The Maharashtra government has mandated Hindi as a compulsory third language in primary schools, sparking backlash from the Congress party. According to the National Education Policy 2020, Hindi will be taught from Std I-V starting the next academic session. Opposition claims the move undermines Marathi pride.

Updated: 17-04-2025 17:41 IST
The Maharashtra government has sparked controversy by making Hindi a compulsory third language from Std I-V in Marathi and English medium schools. This decision falls under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The opposition Congress party criticized the mandate, arguing it imposes Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking regions. Previously, Marathi and English were the mandatory languages taught in these schools.

The implementation will begin in 2025-26 for Class 1 and gradually extend to other grades. The state's educational authorities believe Hindi is an essential language for communication across India, but opponents argue it threatens Marathi cultural pride.

