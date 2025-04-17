Yogi Adityanath Addresses Opposition Silence and UP's Progress

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unleashed a strong critique of opposition parties, accusing them of remaining silent on recent incidents of communal violence in Murshidabad. Speaking at an event in Lucknow, he alleged that the opposition's silence unveiled their double standards to the public.

Adityanath pointed to his administration's achievements, such as the infrastructure boom and the improved safety and peacefulness in the state, as evidence of effective governance. He emphasized the transformation from mafia rule to progress in areas like healthcare and described the current security situation as more stable compared to previous years.

He further accused opposition leaders of engaging in divisive vote-bank politics and failing to respect India's national heroes. Asserting the path of development in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath also highlighted projects like the Purvanchal Expressway and investments through the 'Nivesh Mitra' portal. His remarks were woven with personal attacks on opposition figures, contrasting their rule with the ongoing governance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)