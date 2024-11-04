Gateway Distriparks Revolutionizes Rail Services with Double Stack Launch

In a strategic move to enhance logistics efficiency, Gateway Distriparks Ltd has launched double stack rail services at its Faridabad inland container depot. This initiative aims to cut down transit times and logistics costs substantially, benefitting exporters across Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions.

The newly introduced service is expected to increase the carrying capacity and productivity of GDL's 34 trainsets, facilitating seamless container movement from multiple ICD locations, including Gurugram and Viramgam, now all connected through the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

This enhancement offers a competitive edge with direct access to significant seaports such as Mundra, Pipavav, and Nhava Sheva. GDL's strategic expansion looks to optimize freight costs, streamline operations, and boost supply chain reliability, promising substantial contributions to the region's trade growth and sustainable economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)