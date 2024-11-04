Left Menu

Gateway Distriparks Revolutionizes Rail Services with Double Stack Launch

Gateway Distriparks Ltd has introduced double stack rail services at its Faridabad inland container depot, enhancing logistics efficiency. This service expands capacity, connects major ports via the WDFC, and benefits exporters by optimizing costs and reducing transit times, contributing to the region's sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move to enhance logistics efficiency, Gateway Distriparks Ltd has launched double stack rail services at its Faridabad inland container depot. This initiative aims to cut down transit times and logistics costs substantially, benefitting exporters across Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions.

The newly introduced service is expected to increase the carrying capacity and productivity of GDL's 34 trainsets, facilitating seamless container movement from multiple ICD locations, including Gurugram and Viramgam, now all connected through the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

This enhancement offers a competitive edge with direct access to significant seaports such as Mundra, Pipavav, and Nhava Sheva. GDL's strategic expansion looks to optimize freight costs, streamline operations, and boost supply chain reliability, promising substantial contributions to the region's trade growth and sustainable economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

