Mumbai Airport Boosts Efficiency with New Taxiway

Mumbai International Airport has inaugurated a new parallel taxiway, Taxiway M, designed to significantly improve flight departure capacity during peak periods. The strategic addition promises to enhance operational efficiency by allowing streamlined departure sequencing, enabling aircraft to reach the runway and take off more swiftly.

This new infrastructure is a major upgrade at Mumbai's busy airport, which manages over 950 aircraft movements daily. The additional taxiway provides alternate routing during maintenance or disruptions, increasing overall resilience and offering more flexibility to air traffic controllers.

From an environmental perspective, the new taxiway reduces taxi distances and ground holding times, cutting down on fuel consumption and carbon emissions. This development positions Mumbai Airport to manage current traffic demands effectively and accommodate future growth.