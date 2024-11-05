IHCL Expands Experiential Leisure Footprint with Major Stake in Tree of Life Hotels

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has taken a major step in expanding its experiential leisure offerings by acquiring a majority stake in Rajscape Hotels, the operator of 'Tree of Life Resorts & Hotels.' This strategic move includes joining forces with the Ambuja Neotia Group.

The acquisition was formalized as IHCL's board approved agreements to purchase approximately 55% of equity shares in Rajscape Hotels Private Limited for a sum not exceeding Rs 18 crore. This move underscores IHCL's ambition to enhance its foothold in the thriving experiential leisure market.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO of IHCL, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, noting the growing demand for experiential leisure and expressing expectations to expand the Tree of Life brand to 100 properties by the year 2030.

