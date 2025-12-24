Left Menu

Stonepeak Acquires Majority Stake in Castrol India from BP in $10 Billion Deal

BP plc has sold a 65% stake in its subsidiary, Castrol India, to Stonepeak for $10 billion. This deal will form a new joint venture with Stonepeak owning 65% and BP holding 35%. The company aims to continue benefiting from Castrol's growth while unlocking value for shareholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:11 IST
Stonepeak Acquires Majority Stake in Castrol India from BP in $10 Billion Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Castrol India closed 2% higher on Wednesday, rebounding from an intraday high when the company's stock surged 8.9% after BP plc announced selling a 65% stake to Stonepeak for $10 billion.

On the BSE, the stock settled at Rs 189.60, while on the NSE it finished at Rs 189.30 as the broader markets ended slightly lower.

BP said this sale will create a joint venture with Stonepeak owning a majority stake. Carol Howle, interim CEO at BP, called the scenario ideal for stakeholders as the transaction offers significant shareholder value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025