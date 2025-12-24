Stonepeak Acquires Majority Stake in Castrol India from BP in $10 Billion Deal
BP plc has sold a 65% stake in its subsidiary, Castrol India, to Stonepeak for $10 billion. This deal will form a new joint venture with Stonepeak owning 65% and BP holding 35%. The company aims to continue benefiting from Castrol's growth while unlocking value for shareholders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Shares of Castrol India closed 2% higher on Wednesday, rebounding from an intraday high when the company's stock surged 8.9% after BP plc announced selling a 65% stake to Stonepeak for $10 billion.
On the BSE, the stock settled at Rs 189.60, while on the NSE it finished at Rs 189.30 as the broader markets ended slightly lower.
BP said this sale will create a joint venture with Stonepeak owning a majority stake. Carol Howle, interim CEO at BP, called the scenario ideal for stakeholders as the transaction offers significant shareholder value.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Santa Claus Rally: Will U.S. Stock Markets Deliver Christmas Gains?
Bharti Enterprises, Warburg Pincus announce strategic investment in Haier Group subsidiary Haier India: Statement.
Stock Market Awaits a New Bull Run Amid AI and Economic Shifts
Stock Market Surge Amid Economic Data Boosts Hopes for Santa Claus Rally
Stock Markets Soar Amid Strong Economic Data and Historic Precious Metal Gains