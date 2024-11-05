Left Menu

Western Railway Suspends TTE Over Language Dispute

A train ticket examiner (TTE) from Western Railway has been suspended after allegedly making a passenger write an apology for requesting communication in Marathi. The incident sparked a social media outcry and a protest at Nallasopara station. An inquiry has been initiated, affirming respect for linguistic diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Western Railway has suspended a train ticket examiner (TTE) following allegations that he compelled a passenger to write an apology after the latter asked the examiner to converse in Marathi. This controversial incident took place at the Nallasopara station on November 3.

The issue gained significant attention after a photograph of the apology letter circulated on social media, leading to a protest organized by approximately 70 to 80 passengers. Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, confirmed that an inquiry is underway against TTE Rakesh Mourya.

Western Railway has issued a statement highlighting its commitment to honoring all languages and maintaining a focus on unity in diversity. Service excellence remains a priority as officials investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

