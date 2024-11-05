Left Menu

Suvarna Raj: India's Beacon of Inclusivity Triumphs at UN Awards

Suvarna Raj, a prominent para-athlete and disability rights activist from India, has won the 2024 United Nations SDG Action Award. Celebrated as a Changemaker Finalist, Suvarna's recognition underscores her vital work in championing accessibility and empowerment for persons with disabilities, marking a historic achievement in advancing social inclusion.

Indian Para-athlete and Disability Rights Activist Suvarna Raj Wins Prestigious United Nations SDG Action Award in Rome, Italy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a landmark achievement that underscores India's progress in inclusivity, celebrated para-athlete and disability rights activist Suvarna Raj has been awarded the 2024 United Nations SDG Action Award. The prestigious ceremony, held at the TH Roma Carpegna Palace in Rome, saw Raj being honored as a Changemaker Finalist from a pool of 5,500 applicants across 190 countries.

The United Nations SDG Action Awards are known for recognizing individuals and organizations worldwide who drive transformative efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This recognition as the first disabled woman from India brings attention not only to the barriers faced by PwDs in India but also emphasizes the strength of advocacy, resilience, and innovation in transforming communities. Raj's efforts align with SDG Goal 10 (Reduced Inequalities) and Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), offering hope and progress for millions globally.

Suvarna Raj, as a wheelchair user, has devoted her life to the empowerment and inclusion of persons with disabilities. Her relentless work includes over 500 accessibility audits under the Accessible India Campaign, enhancing facilities in sectors like transportation and healthcare. Appointed as the Brand Ambassador for Accessible Elections 2024 by the Election Commission of India, Raj has been pivotal in influencing national policies, marking this award as both a personal victory and a collective triumph for those advocating inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

