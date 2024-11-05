Honda Motorcycle India Zooms Ahead with 21% Sales Surge in October

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a significant 21% rise in total sales for October, with figures soaring to 597,711 units from 492,884 in the corresponding month last year.

This impressive growth includes 553,120 units sold domestically and 44,591 units exported, highlighting a strong festive season performance.

Domestic sales experienced a substantial 20% increase from October 2023 levels, while exports saw an even more dramatic rise, growing by 48% over the same period last year, HMSI revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)