India's Next Generation Maritime Strength: Keel Laid for New Warships
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd has commenced construction on two advanced offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Navy. These vessels will boast enhanced capabilities, including larger size, increased endurance, and greater firepower. The shipyard's chairman expressed confidence in technology-driven growth with a robust order book of various marine platforms.
- Country:
- India
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, a premier Indian warship-maker, marked a significant development on Tuesday with the laying of the keels for two next generation offshore patrol vessels (NGOPV). This signals the start of construction on new maritime assets for the Indian Navy.
Located in Kolkata, this Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) is tasked with delivering four NGOPVs, with these being the initial two. West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, attending the ceremony, hailed India's advancing prowess in global shipbuilding.
The NGOPVs, standing at 113 meters in length with a beam of 14.6 meters, will have speeds up to 23 knots and can achieve endurance of 8,500 nautical miles at 14 knots. The shipyard's chairman, P R Hari, noted ongoing projects, including specialized research and green energy vessels, highlight their commitment to growth via technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
