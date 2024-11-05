Himachal Pradesh Leads India in Cooperative Societies' Digital Transformation

Himachal Pradesh has distinguished itself as the first Indian state to nearly complete the digitalisation of its cooperative societies, according to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. Agnihotri made this announcement during a review meeting of the Cooperative Department on Tuesday, celebrating the computerisation of approximately 870 societies so far.

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed that this digital shift is designed to foster greater transparency and curb potential irregularities within cooperative operations. Key priorities for advancing these institutions were discussed, underscoring the government's dedication to modernising infrastructure as a cornerstone for economic progress.

Agnihotri praised the ongoing proactive efforts by the Cooperative Department, highlighting the significant role cooperative societies play in enhancing economic stability. He particularly noted their pivotal contributions to rural and women empowerment, which have been crucial in fortifying the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)