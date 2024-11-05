Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Leads India in Cooperative Societies' Digital Transformation

Himachal Pradesh is pioneering the computerisation of cooperative societies, with 870 already digitalised. The initiative aims to enhance transparency and reduce irregularities. The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized modernising infrastructures to bolster the economy, recognizing cooperative societies' contributions to economic stability, rural development, and women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:04 IST
Himachal Pradesh Leads India in Cooperative Societies' Digital Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has distinguished itself as the first Indian state to nearly complete the digitalisation of its cooperative societies, according to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. Agnihotri made this announcement during a review meeting of the Cooperative Department on Tuesday, celebrating the computerisation of approximately 870 societies so far.

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed that this digital shift is designed to foster greater transparency and curb potential irregularities within cooperative operations. Key priorities for advancing these institutions were discussed, underscoring the government's dedication to modernising infrastructure as a cornerstone for economic progress.

Agnihotri praised the ongoing proactive efforts by the Cooperative Department, highlighting the significant role cooperative societies play in enhancing economic stability. He particularly noted their pivotal contributions to rural and women empowerment, which have been crucial in fortifying the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024