Boeing's Leadership Turbulence: Ortberg's Challenge to Regain Trust

Ending the strike only stemmed the bleeding at Boeing. Now, CEO Kelly Ortberg, three months into the job, faces the task of repairing a divided and demoralized American corporate icon. Over 33,000 workers will resume work after accepting Boeing's contentious contract offer, ending a seven-week strike.

The strike revealed deep divisions within the company, according to insiders, including discord between management and staff, as well as among union members. These issues threaten to impede critical projects, such as restoring airplane production and stabilizing Boeing's defense and space sectors. Ortberg's next major challenge is planning a successor to the 737 MAX jet.

Rebuilding trust with workers, investors, and customers will be a significant hurdle, exacerbated by past strike negotiations and wage issues. Although some improvements were made to contracts, worker dissatisfaction persists, highlighting the need for Ortberg to navigate complex internal dynamics and align Boeing's operational and strategic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)