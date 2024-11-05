Left Menu

Tragic Night: Fatal DTC Bus Accident Claims Lives in Delhi

A Delhi Police constable and a student were killed in a tragic accident involving a DTC bus near Monastery Market, Delhi. The bus, driven by Vinod Kumar, lost control due to a technical snag, resulting in two fatalities and calls for justice by the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:26 IST
Tragic Night: Fatal DTC Bus Accident Claims Lives in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus accident claimed the lives of a Delhi Police constable and a student after the driver lost control of the vehicle near Monastery Market, officials reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the bus veered off the road due to a technical malfunction, first climbing a pavement, hitting a billboard pole, and eventually stopping after crashing into a road divider on Monday night. Despite no passengers on board except a DTC duty officer, the crash resulted in two fatalities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia confirmed the victims were Constable Victor, who suffered critical injuries while on night patrol duty, and Satyapriya, an engineering student visiting Delhi. The driver, Vinod Kumar, has been taken into custody as families and friends of the victims demand justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

