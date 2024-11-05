Tragic Night: Fatal DTC Bus Accident Claims Lives in Delhi

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus accident claimed the lives of a Delhi Police constable and a student after the driver lost control of the vehicle near Monastery Market, officials reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the bus veered off the road due to a technical malfunction, first climbing a pavement, hitting a billboard pole, and eventually stopping after crashing into a road divider on Monday night. Despite no passengers on board except a DTC duty officer, the crash resulted in two fatalities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia confirmed the victims were Constable Victor, who suffered critical injuries while on night patrol duty, and Satyapriya, an engineering student visiting Delhi. The driver, Vinod Kumar, has been taken into custody as families and friends of the victims demand justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)