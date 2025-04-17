Left Menu

School Bus Crash at Char Murti Crossing: Negligence Under Scrutiny

A school bus in Ghaziabad crashed into a tree, injuring four students and the driver. The incident caused panic among parents, who blame negligence by the school administration and driver. The injured have been hospitalized, and another bus was arranged for the remaining students. An investigation is underway.

Updated: 17-04-2025 12:55 IST
In a concerning incident on Thursday morning, a school bus from Ghaziabad collided with a tree at Char Murti crossing in the Thana Bisrakh area, resulting in injuries to four students and the driver.

The Bloom Public School vehicle, reportedly losing control, was carrying 17 students when the unfortunate accident occurred. Immediate assistance was provided as the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The crash has sparked accusations of negligence against the school administration and driver, leading to heightened anxiety among parents. Authorities have initiated an investigation as the bus undergoes repairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

