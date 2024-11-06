Left Menu

Skoda Unveils Kylaq: A Game-Changer in Indian SUV Market

Skoda Auto India has introduced its highly anticipated SUV, the Kylaq, in a global event in Mumbai. Aiming to significantly boost market share, the Kylaq is set to attract new customers with its advanced features and sustainable manufacturing processes, aligning with Skoda’s strategy for the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:27 IST
Global premiere of Skoda Auto India (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move designed to reshape its presence in the Indian automotive landscape, Skoda Auto India has officially launched its much-anticipated vehicle, the Kylaq. The global premiere held in Mumbai marked a new chapter for the company as it strives to significantly expand its foothold in India, targeting annual sales of 100,000 units by 2026.

The Kylaq is produced at Skoda's Chakan plant in Maharashtra, where 30% of the manufacturing plant's energy requirements are met via solar power, an initiative Skoda aims to escalate to 75% by 2026. This SUV is not just a leap in the market strategy but also a commitment to sustainable practices.

Available for bookings from December 2, 2024, the Kylaq will retail at a starting price of Rs 7,89,000. Bringing several firsts to the segment, like an innovative design language and advanced features, including a spacious and modular boot capacity, it promises to blend European engineering with local aspirations, paving the way for new opportunities in one of the world's largest car markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

