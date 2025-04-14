Virat Kohli's Century of Fifties: A Feat of Consistency in T20 Cricket

Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, has lauded the cricketing sensation for achieving a significant milestone – scoring his 100th fifty in T20 cricket. Sharma compared this exceptional feat to notching up a century of centuries in ODI cricket, highlighting Kohli's sustained excellence and consistency in the format.

Kohli's impressive run in the IPL 2025 season remains unbroken, as he recently scored his third fifty, playing a key role in his team's successful chase of 174 runs against Rajasthan Royals. His accomplishment places him as only the second player, following David Warner of Australia, to reach 100 fifties in T20s.

In light of Kohli's recent achievements, conversations have also turned towards Royal Challengers Bangalore's potential to claim their first IPL title. Sharma emphasized the advantageous partnership between Kohli and teammate Phil Salt, acknowledging their well-balanced team dynamics. He remains hopeful for the team to overcome their challenges in home games in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, concerns linger regarding Kohli's recent form in Test cricket ahead of India's upcoming tour of England.

(With inputs from agencies.)