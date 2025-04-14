Over 1,000 Suspects Arrested in Gauteng During SAPS’ Week-Long Crackdown

In a major clampdown on criminal activities, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has announced the arrest of 1,067 individuals over the past week as part of the intensified anti-crime campaign, Operation Shanela. The high-impact operation saw law enforcement officers fanning out across the province to root out criminal elements and bolster community safety.

According to a statement released on Sunday, the arrests were made during a series of coordinated law enforcement efforts that included roadblocks, stop-and-search operations, vehicle checkpoints, liquor inspections, and patrols across crime hotspots in Gauteng.

Of the total arrests, 840 individuals were identified as wanted suspects who were successfully traced and apprehended by SAPS detectives. These suspects were wanted in connection with a range of crimes, including assault, robbery, housebreaking, domestic violence, and other serious offenses.

"Operation Shanela continues to yield positive results as detectives work tirelessly to trace and arrest wanted suspects throughout the province. This success is a testament to the SAPS’ commitment to enforcing the law and protecting communities," said Gauteng SAPS spokesperson, who emphasized the importance of ongoing community cooperation in the fight against crime.

Among the notable arrests were 105 individuals caught driving under the influence of alcohol, a major concern for road safety in the province. In addition, 13 suspects were arrested for drug possession, while 81 undocumented foreign nationals were detained and handed over to immigration authorities for processing.

As part of efforts to clamp down on the illegal alcohol trade, police officers shut down 10 unlicensed liquor outlets and confiscated large quantities of illicit alcohol. The SAPS highlighted that many of these establishments operate in residential areas, posing safety and social risks to communities, especially the youth.

The operation also targeted businesses dealing in second-hand goods to ensure compliance with legal trading standards. Several traders were found to be operating without the necessary permits, leading to fines and confiscations.

While some of the arrested suspects have already been released after paying admission of guilt fines, the majority are expected to appear before Magistrate’s Courts across various jurisdictions in the coming days.

“The police in Gauteng remain resolute in fighting crime and ensuring the safety of its communities,” read the SAPS statement. “Operations like Shanela are essential to maintain law and order and send a clear message to those involved in criminal activities.”

SAPS has urged community members to continue reporting suspicious activities and cooperate with police investigations to ensure that criminal networks are dismantled, and perpetrators are brought to justice.

With Operation Shanela still ongoing, authorities are expected to maintain pressure on crime syndicates and petty criminals alike in a bid to make Gauteng a safer place for all residents.