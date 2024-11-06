Left Menu

Iran's Rial Plummets Amid Rising Tensions

Iran's currency, the rial, hit an all-time low amid potential shifts in U.S. leadership and existing sanctions due to its nuclear program. The newly elected President Pezeshkian aims to ease sanctions but faces regional tensions, including conflicts with Israel and U.S. involvement.

Updated: 06-11-2024 14:45 IST
  • Iran

Iran's currency, the rial, reached an unprecedented low on Wednesday, trading at 703,000 to the dollar. This economic plunge coincides with former President Donald Trump potentially regaining the U.S. presidency. The rial's fall highlights ongoing challenges for Iran's economy under severe sanctions linked to its nuclear agenda.

Pezeshkian, who assumed the presidency after the death of hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, has been vocal about pursuing a deal to alleviate sanctions. Nevertheless, his administration has downplayed U.S. presidential election impacts, stating key policies between the two nations remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, regional tensions escalate with Iran's threat to retaliate against Israel after attacks on Iranian sites, amidst Iran's involvement in ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts, including support for Palestinian Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah, and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

