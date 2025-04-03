China Vows Retaliation Against Trump's Tariff Surge

In a significant escalation of global trade tensions, China's commerce ministry declared its intention to counteract the newly announced tariffs by US President Donald Trump. According to Global Times, the ministry emphasized the need for Washington to reverse its unilateral tariff measures, advocating for dialogue instead of retaliatory actions.

The move comes after President Trump declared a national economic emergency and implemented tariffs of at least 10% across all nations, with even steeper rates for 60 countries. Among those impacted are India, Cambodia, Vietnam, and China, facing tariffs ranging from 26% to 49%, as per CNN reports.

The US administration claims these tariffs address trade imbalances and have justified higher duties under the banner of 'reciprocity.' However, China's commerce ministry critiqued this approach, arguing it undermines multilateral trade agreements and burdens global economic growth. Trump's strategy, including the 'Liberation Day' economic plan, has sparked worldwide condemnation, with many countries decrying it as unilateral bullying.

