Left Menu

Government Infuses Rs 10,700 Crore into FCI to Empower Farmers and Boost Agriculture

The Indian government has approved an infusion of Rs 10,700 crore in equity for the state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) to enhance its working capital. This move aims to bolster the agricultural sector, empower farmers, and ensure national food security by supporting FCI's procurement and distribution efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:47 IST
Government Infuses Rs 10,700 Crore into FCI to Empower Farmers and Boost Agriculture
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant economic development, the Indian government has announced an equity infusion of Rs 10,700 crore into the Food Corporation of India (FCI), aimed at strengthening the country's agrarian economy. This decision was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a view to supporting the agricultural sector and bolstering farmer welfare nationwide.

Established in 1964, the FCI has seen its operations expand considerably over the years. Initially starting with an authorised capital of Rs 100 crore, it has grown to an authorised capital of Rs 21,000 crore as of February 2023. The equity increase is expected to financially fortify FCI, enabling it to decrease reliance on short-term borrowing and lessen the government's subsidy burden.

This strategic infusion not only reinforces the government's commitment to procurement at Minimum Support Price but also aims to enhance FCI's capacity to maintain strategic food stocks and stabilize market prices. By reducing interest burdens through this equity infusion, the government seeks to ensure a robust framework for food security and further empower the agricultural sector's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024