Emerging Markets Rattled by Trump Win

Emerging market currencies and stocks faced significant losses on Wednesday, driven by the U.S. election results, which indicated a victory for Republican Donald Trump. The dollar saw a sharp rise, prompting fears of new trade barriers under a Trump administration.

The MSCI index following currencies in key developing markets experienced its largest single-day drop since February 2023, declining by 0.6% as the dollar gained over 1.4% and U.S. Treasury yields surged.

Currency movements were notable across the globe: Mexico's peso fell to a two-year low amid fears of tariffs, while the yuan had its biggest drop in a year. Political developments, including potential impacts on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, influenced market behavior.

