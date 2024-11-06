GAIL's Shares Surge After Q2 Profit Report

GAIL (India) Ltd experienced a significant boost on the stock market as shares leapt over 6% on Wednesday. This increase follows the company's announcement of a 10% rise in net profit for the September quarter.

The firm's stock climbed 6.36% to close at Rs 208.90 on the BSE, having risen to a peak of Rs 209.95 during intra-day trading. On the NSE, shares jumped 6.41% to reach Rs 209.

The state-owned firm's better performance is attributed to improved earnings from its gas transmission and petrochemical businesses, which balanced out lower marketing margins. GAIL's consolidated net profit for the July-September period of FY25 was reported at Rs 2,689.67 crore, compared to Rs 2,442.18 crore in the same period last year.

