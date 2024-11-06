GAIL's Shares Surge After Q2 Profit Report
Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd surged over 6% following the company's report of a 10% rise in net profit for the September quarter. This growth was driven by increased earnings in the gas transmission and petrochemical sectors, despite a dip in marketing margins.
- Country:
- India
GAIL (India) Ltd experienced a significant boost on the stock market as shares leapt over 6% on Wednesday. This increase follows the company's announcement of a 10% rise in net profit for the September quarter.
The firm's stock climbed 6.36% to close at Rs 208.90 on the BSE, having risen to a peak of Rs 209.95 during intra-day trading. On the NSE, shares jumped 6.41% to reach Rs 209.
The state-owned firm's better performance is attributed to improved earnings from its gas transmission and petrochemical businesses, which balanced out lower marketing margins. GAIL's consolidated net profit for the July-September period of FY25 was reported at Rs 2,689.67 crore, compared to Rs 2,442.18 crore in the same period last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GAIL
- shares
- surge
- profit
- gas transmission
- petrochemicals
- BSE
- NSE
- net profit
- India
ALSO READ
Kane Williamson's Absence Continues: Impact on New Zealand Cricket
Govt to Appoint Crown Observer for Wellington City Council Amid Long Term Plan Rewrite
Oscars' Obsession: A Comedic Journey 'In Memoriam'
Training Snub: Major Absenteeism Hits Election Staff in Mira-Bhayander
SEBI Chief's Absence Sparks Political Row in Public Accounts Committee