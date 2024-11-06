Gulf Oil Lubricants Reports Strong Q2 Growth Amid Market Challenges
Gulf Oil Lubricants India reported a 15% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 84.44 crore for Q2 of FY 2024-25. Revenue rose by 5.86% to Rs 849.33 crore. The company emphasized strategic brand investments and operational efficiencies to continue delivering robust growth despite market volatility.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India announced a 15% rise in profit after tax, amounting to Rs 84.44 crore for the second quarter of FY 2024-25, compared to Rs 73.66 crore in the same period last year.
The company's revenue from operations saw an uptick of 5.86%, reaching Rs 849.33 crore. Despite volatile market conditions, Gulf Oil maintained a robust EBITDA of Rs 107.15 crore, an increase of 6.64% over the previous year.
Emphasizing their commitment to operational efficiency and strategic growth, CFO Manish Gangwal highlighted the company's focus on margin sustainability and investment in brand and digital resources. CEO Ravi Chawla noted the positive demand outlook and the company's strategic initiatives aimed at driving long-term growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
